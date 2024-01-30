Sensex falls over 800 points, Nifty settles near 21,520 mark
On Tuesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a slump. While the Sensex slipped 801.67 points, or 1.11%, to 71139.90, the Nifty shed 215.5 points, or 1%, to 21,522.1. In the broader market, the Nifty Midcap 50 lost 67.45 points, or 0.50%, to settle at 13,476.35 points. Here are more details on the market's performance on Tuesday.
Who were the biggest gainers and losers?
As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY REALTY topped the list, edging up 0.95%, 0.41%, and 0.38%, respectively. The top stock gainers were BPCL, Tata Motors, and Grasim, which climbed 2.34%, 2.12%, and 1.03%, respectively. Bajaj Finance, Titan Company, and UltraTechCement emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 5.21%, 3.39%, and 3.02%, respectively.
Take a look at the global markets
The Asian markets witnessed a poor run. While the Shanghai Composite Index slipped to 2,830.53 points, the Hang Seng Index plunged to 15,703.45 points, and the Nikkei dropped to 36,065.86 points. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a surge, edging 0.98% higher to 15,607.18 points.
INR goes up 0.05% against the US dollar
The Indian rupee (INR) climbed 0.05% to end at Rs. 83.11 against the US dollar in the forex trade on Tuesday. The gold futures prices shot up by Rs. 241, or 0.39%, to Rs. 62,427, but the silver futures witnessed little movement, closing flat at Rs. 72,375. The crude oil futures were mostly flat, ending at $77.14 per barrel.
Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai
Fuel prices stayed steady on Tuesday, with no adjustments. Diesel and petrol in Delhi are priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel is selling at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol is available at Rs. 106.29/liter.
How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing?
Bitcoin is trading at $43,307.23, which is 2.34% up from yesterday. Ethereum is up 1.24%, and is selling at $2,303.89. BNB and Cardano are trading at $310.49 (0.48% up) and $0.528 (7.76% up), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.08105, up 0.17% from yesterday.