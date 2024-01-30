Result

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY REALTY topped the list, edging up 0.95%, 0.41%, and 0.38%, respectively. The top stock gainers were BPCL, Tata Motors, and Grasim, which climbed 2.34%, 2.12%, and 1.03%, respectively. Bajaj Finance, Titan Company, and UltraTechCement emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 5.21%, 3.39%, and 3.02%, respectively.

Data

Take a look at the global markets

The Asian markets witnessed a poor run. While the Shanghai Composite Index slipped to 2,830.53 points, the Hang Seng Index plunged to 15,703.45 points, and the Nikkei dropped to 36,065.86 points. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a surge, edging 0.98% higher to 15,607.18 points.

Scenario

INR goes up 0.05% against the US dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) climbed 0.05% to end at Rs. 83.11 against the US dollar in the forex trade on Tuesday. The gold futures prices shot up by Rs. 241, or 0.39%, to Rs. 62,427, but the silver futures witnessed little movement, closing flat at Rs. 72,375. The crude oil futures were mostly flat, ending at $77.14 per barrel.

Data

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices stayed steady on Tuesday, with no adjustments. Diesel and petrol in Delhi are priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel is selling at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol is available at Rs. 106.29/liter.

Crypto

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing?

Bitcoin is trading at $43,307.23, which is 2.34% up from yesterday. Ethereum is up 1.24%, and is selling at $2,303.89. BNB and Cardano are trading at $310.49 (0.48% up) and $0.528 (7.76% up), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.08105, up 0.17% from yesterday.