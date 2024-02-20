The Sensex added 0.48% to settle at 73,057 points

Sensex regains 73,000 mark, Nifty closes at all-time high

By Akash Pandey 04:04 pm Feb 20, 202404:04 pm

What's the story On Tuesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices showed an upward trend. The Sensex rose 0.48% to 73,057.40 points, while the Nifty gained 0.34% to end the day at 22,196.95 points. The midcap stocks edged lower, with the Nifty Midcap 50 dropping 38.25 points, or 0.27%, to 13,984 points. Here are more details on the market's performance on Tuesday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

The top sector gainers were NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY FIN SERVICE, and NIFTY BANK, edging up 2.22%, 1.21%, and 1.19%, respectively. The top stock gainers were Power Grid Corporation of India, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank, which climbed 4.32%, 2.54%, and 2.5%, respectively. Hero Motocorp, Coal India, and Bajaj Auto led the negative pack, shedding 3.91%, 2.96%, and 2.58%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

The Asian markets traded in the red, with the Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng Index, and Nikkei plunging 0.42%, 0.57%, and 0.28% to 2,922.73 points, 16,247.51 points, and 38,363.61 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ shed 0.78% to 15,782.61 points.

INR goes up 0.06% against US dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) gained against the US dollar, rising 0.06% to Rs. 82.97 in forex trade. The gold and silver futures prices closed on a flat note, with the former settling at Rs. 62,081 and the latter at Rs. 71,222. Meanwhile, crude oil futures fell by $0.78, or 1% to $77.78 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices

On Tuesday, fuel costs remained unchanged in India. In Delhi, diesel costs Rs. 89.66 per liter, while petrol sells for Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, you will have to pay Rs. 94.25 per liter for diesel and Rs. 106.29 per liter for petrol.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared?

Bitcoin is selling at $51,781.83, down 0.90% from yesterday. Ethereum is down 0.16%, and is trading at $2,903.70. BNB and Cardano are trading at $354.29 (0.96% up) and $0.6216 (1.51% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading 0.29% lower than yesterday at $0.08614.