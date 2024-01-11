Sensex gains over 60 points, Nifty closes near 21,650 mark

Jan 11, 2024

Climbing 4.71% since the opening bell, Hero MotoCorp emerged as the top stock gainer today

On Thursday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices showed an upward trend but closed almost flat. The former rose 0.08% to 71,721.18 points while the latter gained 0.13% to end at 21,647.20 points. The midcap indices ended flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 wrapping up at 13,271.65 points. Here's every detail you need to know about Thursday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Thursday?

Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY ENERGY, NIFTY AUTO, and NIFTY COMMODITIES, gaining 1.26%, 0.99%, and 0.87%, respectively. The top stock gainers today were Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto, and Reliance, which climbed 4.71%, 3.45%, and 2.61%, respectively. Infosys, HUL, and Dr. Reddys Labs were trading among the top stock losers on Thursday, shedding 1.82%, 1.63%, and 1.59%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

In Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index and the Hang Seng Index climbed 0.31% and 1.26% to settle at 2,886.65 points and 16,302.04 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ ended on a positive note, surging 86.41 points, or 0.58%, to 14,944.12 points.

INR gains a slight advantage over the US dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) gained against the US dollar, rising 0.01% to Rs. 83.03 in forex trade on Thursday. The gold futures prices increased by Rs. 159, or 0.26%, to Rs. 62,155, but the silver futures witnessed little movement, closing flat at Rs. 72,091. The crude oil futures prices surged by $1.24, or 1.74% to $72.67 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remained unaltered

On Thursday, fuel prices in Delhi remained unaltered, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $46,237.98, which is up by 1.22% from yesterday. Ethereum, the second most popular token is up by 7.74% and is selling at $2,610.37 today. BNB and Cardano are priced at $313.89 (4.45% up) and $0.584 (13.86% up), respectively. Up by 6.07% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.08414.