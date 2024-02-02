BPCL, Power Grid Corporation of India, and ONGC emerged as the biggest stock gainers

Sensex gains 440 points, Nifty settles above 21,850 mark

What's the story On Friday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices saw gains. While the Sensex rose 0.61% or 440.33 points to 72,085.63 points, the Nifty jumped 0.72% or 156.30 points to 21,853.8 points. Mimicking the broader market, the midcap indices showed bullish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 0.94% to 13,657.7 points. Here's all you need to know about Friday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY PSE, NIFTY ENERGY, and NIFTY METAL, gaining 3.26%, 3.07%, and 2.32%, respectively. Meanwhile, BPCL, Power Grid Corporation of India, and ONGC emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 9.81%, 4.25%, and 3.88%, respectively. Eicher Motors, Axis Bank, and HDFC Life emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 2.74%, 1.59%, and 1.41%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

On Friday, the Asian markets ended on a negative note, with the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei dropping to 2,730.15 points, 15,533.56 points, and 36,158.02 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ surged 194.45 points, or 1.28%, to 15,358.46 points.

INR goes up 0.07% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.07% to close at Rs. 82.92 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Friday. The gold futures prices tumbled 0.81% to Rs. 63,150, while the silver futures witnessed little movement, settling flat at Rs. 72,271. Also, the crude oil futures fell by $0.46, or 0.61% to $74.38 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices

Fuel prices stayed steady on Friday, with no adjustments. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel is selling at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol is available at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved?

Bitcoin is trading at $42,972.85 which is 2.03% up from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $2,308.43, up 1.86%. BNB and Cardano are trading at $302.79 (1.33% up) and $0.5164 (4.90% up), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.07956, up 0.97% from yesterday.