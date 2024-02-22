Sensex climbs over 530 points, Nifty closes above 22,200 mark
On Thursday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices saw gains. While the former rose 0.74% to 73,158.24 points, the latter jumped 0.74% to 22,217.45 points. While the broader market traded near the flat line, the midcap indices witnessed a bullish run with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 1.06% to 13,961.95 points. Read on for more details on Thursday's market report.
Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Thursday?
The winning sectors in the stock market were NIFTY IT, NIFTY AUTO, and NIFTY METAL, which rose 1.9%, 1.61%, and 1.15%, respectively. Bajaj Auto, HCL Technology, and Eicher Motors emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 3.71%, 3.22%, and 3.18%, respectively. The top stock losers were IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, and BPCL, which led the negative pack, plummeting 1.82%, 1.3%, and 1.03%, respectively.
Take a look at the global markets
In Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index plummeted 1.25% to 2,988.36 points, while the Nikkei plunged 2.14% to 39,098.68 points on Thursday. As far as the US market is concerned, NASDAQ traded in the red, sliding 87.92 points, or 0.56%, to 15,542.87 points.
INR soared 0.17% against the US dollar
The Indian rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.17% to close at Rs. 82.84 against the US dollar in forex trade on Thursday. The gold futures witnessed little movement, settling flat at Rs. 62,200, while the silver futures jumped 0.58% to Rs. 71,020. On the other hand, the crude oil futures edged up by $0.52, or 0.67% to $78.34 per barrel.
Fuel prices remain unchanged on Thursday
Fuel prices remained the same in India on Thursday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol cost Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel is selling at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol is available at Rs. 106.29/liter.
How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?
Bitcoin is currently trading at $51,929.68 which is up by 1.70% in the past 24 hours. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up by 4.56% since yesterday and is currently trading at $3,023.97. BNB and Cardano are trading at $382.75 (5.79% up) and $0.6064 (3.22% up), respectively.