Bajaj Auto emerged as the top-performing stock today, gaining close to 4%

Sensex climbs over 530 points, Nifty closes above 22,200 mark

By Pradnesh Naik 04:11 pm Feb 22, 202404:11 pm

What's the story On Thursday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices saw gains. While the former rose 0.74% to 73,158.24 points, the latter jumped 0.74% to 22,217.45 points. While the broader market traded near the flat line, the midcap indices witnessed a bullish run with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 1.06% to 13,961.95 points. Read on for more details on Thursday's market report.

Next Article

Round-up

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Thursday?

The winning sectors in the stock market were NIFTY IT, NIFTY AUTO, and NIFTY METAL, which rose 1.9%, 1.61%, and 1.15%, respectively. Bajaj Auto, HCL Technology, and Eicher Motors emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 3.71%, 3.22%, and 3.18%, respectively. The top stock losers were IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, and BPCL, which led the negative pack, plummeting 1.82%, 1.3%, and 1.03%, respectively.

Data

Take a look at the global markets

In Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index plummeted 1.25% to 2,988.36 points, while the Nikkei plunged 2.14% to 39,098.68 points on Thursday. As far as the US market is concerned, NASDAQ traded in the red, sliding 87.92 points, or 0.56%, to 15,542.87 points.

Commodities

INR soared 0.17% against the US dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.17% to close at Rs. 82.84 against the US dollar in forex trade on Thursday. The gold futures witnessed little movement, settling flat at Rs. 62,200, while the silver futures jumped 0.58% to Rs. 71,020. On the other hand, the crude oil futures edged up by $0.52, or 0.67% to $78.34 per barrel.

Data

Fuel prices remain unchanged on Thursday

Fuel prices remained the same in India on Thursday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol cost Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel is selling at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol is available at Rs. 106.29/liter.

Crypto

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $51,929.68 which is up by 1.70% in the past 24 hours. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up by 4.56% since yesterday and is currently trading at $3,023.97. BNB and Cardano are trading at $382.75 (5.79% up) and $0.6064 (3.22% up), respectively.