BPCL emerged as the top losing stock today, dropping just under 4%

Sensex falls over 430 points, Nifty retains 22,000 mark

By Pradnesh Naik 04:05 pm Feb 21, 202404:05 pm

What's the story On Wednesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a fall. The former plunged 0.59% to 72,623.09 points, while the Nifty fell 0.64% to 22,055.05 points. The midcap indices were in a bearish mode as the Nifty Midcap 50 plunged 170.45 points, or 1.23%, to 13,813.55 points. Read on for more details on Wednesday's market report.

Next Article

Round-up

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Wednesday?

On Wednesday, NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY PSU BANK, and NIFTY METAL emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 1.96%, 0.6%, and 0.26%, respectively. The top stock gainers were Tata Steel, SBI, and IndusInd Bank, which climbed 2.09%, 1.57%, and 0.63%, respectively. Coming to the top losing stocks, BPCL, NTPC, and Coal India emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 3.62%, 2.91%, and 2.82%, respectively.

Data

Take a glance at the global markets

In Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei ended in the red, dropping to 2,950.96 points, 16,503.1 points, and 38,262.16 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ traded in the red, plunging 167.15 points, or 1.06%, to 15,608.5 points.

Commodities

INR goes up 0.01% against US dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) gained against the US dollar, rising 0.01% to Rs. 82.97 in the forex trade. Not much movement was witnessed in gold and silver futures prices as they were trading flat. While the gold price settled at Rs. 62,235, the price of silver ended at Rs. 71,177. The crude oil futures prices declined by $0.63, or 0.81% to $76.87 per barrel.

Data

No change in fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

On Wednesday, fuel costs remained unchanged in India. In Delhi, diesel costs Rs. 89.66 per liter while petrol sells for Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, you will have to pay Rs. 94.25 per liter for diesel and Rs. 106.29 per liter for petrol.

Crypto

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is selling at $51,136.23, which is down by 1.24% in the past 24 hours. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up by 0.15% and is currently selling at $2,904.95. BNB and Cardano are priced at $361.79 (2.21% up) and $0.5872 (5.41% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading 3.88% lower than yesterday at $0.08298.