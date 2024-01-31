Up 4.7%, Dr Reddy's Labs emerged as the biggest stock gainer today

Sensex gains over 610 points, Nifty settles above 21,725 mark

What's the story On Wednesday, the stock market had a bearish opening but the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge. Sensex jumped 0.86% to 71,752.11 points while Nifty climbed 0.95% to 21,725.70 points. The midcap indices witnessed a bullish run with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 1.06% to 13,620.6 points. Here's all you need to know about Wednesday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers on Wednesday?

As far as the top-performing sectors of the market are concerned, NIFTY PHARMA, NIFTY REALTY and NIFTY PSU BANK led the way, gaining 2.61%, 2.23%, and 2.22%, respectively. Dr Reddys Labs, Eicher Motors and Sun Pharma emerged the biggest stock gainers, adding 4.7%, 3.39%, and 3.23%, respectively. The top stock losers were Larsen, Titan Company, and BPCL, plummeting 4.22%, 0.96%, and 0.54%, respectively.

Take a peek at the global markets

In Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index plunged 1.51% to 2,788.55 points while the Hang Seng Index declined 1.41% to 15,485.07 points. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a decline, edging 0.72% lower to 15,515.55 points.

INR rose 0.1% against the US dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) gained against the US dollar, rising 0.1% to Rs. 83.04 in forex trade on Wednesday. The gold futures prices shot up by Rs. 168, or 0.27%, to Rs. 62,800, but the silver futures witnessed little movement, closing flat at Rs. 72,266. The crude oil futures fell by $1.05 or 1.34% to $76.96 per barrel.

Here are the fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Wednesday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is currently selling at $42,631.67, down by 1.56% from yesterday. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up by 0.25% and is currently trading at $2,309.04. BNB and Cardano are trading at $304.34 (1.97% down) and $0.5047 (4.44% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 2.33% lower than yesterday at $0.0792.