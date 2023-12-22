Sensex gains over 240 points, Nifty settles near 21,350 mark

1/6

Business 2 min read

Sensex gains over 240 points, Nifty settles near 21,350 mark

By Pradnesh Naik 04:11 pm Dec 22, 202304:11 pm

Wipro emerged as the biggest stock gainer on Friday

On Friday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices showed an upward trend since the opening bell. The Sensex rose 0.34% to 71,106.96 points while the Nifty gained 0.44% to end at 21,349.40 points. The midcap indices also showed bullish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 0.57% to 12,838.2 points. Here are more details on the market's performance on Friday.

2/6

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Friday?

Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY IT, and NIFTY METAL, gaining 2.48%, 2.22%, and 1.68%, respectively. Wipro, HCL Tech, and Hindalco emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 6.6%, 2.86%, and 2.55%, respectively. On the other hand, the biggest stock losers were Grasim, SBI, and ICICI Bank, which plunged 1.89%, 1.09%, and 1.01%, respectively.

3/6

Take a look at the global markets

In Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index slipped to 2,914.78 points, the Hang Seng Index plunged to 16,340.41 points, and the Nikkei dropped to 33,169.05 points. In the US market, NASDAQ closed on a positive note, gaining 1.26% to 14,963.87 points.

4/6

INR soared 0.17% against the US dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) climbed 0.17% to end at Rs. 83.14 against the US dollar. The gold and silver futures prices traded in the green. The gold futures gained Rs. 320 to settle at Rs. 62,823, and silver futures shot up by Rs. 324 to Rs. 75,750. Meanwhile, the crude oil futures prices surged by $0.99, or 1.34%, to $74.77 per barrel.

5/6

Check fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai on Friday

On Friday, the fuel prices remained unchanged. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are priced at Rs. 89.66 per liter and Rs. 96.76 per liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25/liter, and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29/liter.

6/6

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $43,709.75, which is a 0.34% decrease in the past 24 hours. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up by 3.70% and is trading at $2,310.51. BNB and Cardano are listed at $269.31 (0.12% down) and $0.6158 (2.28% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.09304, which is up by 1.27% from yesterday.