Sensex gains over 350 points, Nifty settles above 21,250 mark

1/6

Business 2 min read

Sensex gains over 350 points, Nifty settles above 21,250 mark

By Mudit Dube 03:50 pm Dec 21, 202303:50 pm

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 1.6% to close at 12,764.85 points

On Thursday, the stock market had a bearish opening but the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge. The Sensex jumped 0.51% to 70,865.1 points while the Nifty climbed 0.49% to 21,255.05 points. The midcap stocks showed a bullish stance as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 1.6% to close at 12,764.85 points. Read on for more details on Thursday's market report.

2/6

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Thursday?

Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY PSE and NIFTY ENERGY, gaining 2.43%, 2.05% and 1.74%, respectively. BPCL, Power Grid, and Britannia emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 2.3%, 2.29% and 2.11%, respectively. Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance, and Axis Bank lead the negative pack, plummeting 1.86%, 1.69% and 1.34%, respectively.

3/6

Take a look at the global markets

On Thursday, the Asian markets ended on a negative note, with Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng Index, and Nikkei ending in the red, dropping to 2,918.71, 16,621.13, and 33,140.47 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ closed on a negative note, shedding 1.13% to 14,834.37.

4/6

Forex report and gold, silver, crude oil futures

On Thursday, the Indian rupee (INR) edged 0.1% lower to Rs. 83.27 versus the US dollar in the forex trade. The gold and silver futures prices witnessed little movement, largely trading flat. While the gold futures settled at Rs. 62,440, the silver futures closed at Rs. 75,360. The crude oil future prices increased by $0.4, or 0.53%, to $74.54 per barrel.

5/6

Fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai on Thursday

Fuel prices in Delhi remained the same on Thursday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel retails for Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol for Rs. 106.29 per liter, both unchanged from yesterday.

6/6

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is selling at $43,858.89, up 2.57% from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $2,228.14, up 0.69%. BNB and Cardano are priced at $269.64 (5.10% up) and $0.6013 (1.85% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.0918, up 1.58% from yesterday.