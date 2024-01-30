Stock performance

Tata Investment's Q3 highlights and stock performance

Tata Investment's Q3 results also revealed a 34.2% YoY revenue increase, reaching Rs. 50.6 crore. Following this news, Tata Investment's shares surged 20%, marking the highest point since its listing on July 2, 1997. Over the past year, the stock has climbed an impressive 158%. The small-cap investment company has a market capitalization of Rs. 22,987 crore.

Strong signals

Tata Investment's trading volume and relative strength index

Tata Investment's trading volume for the day was 13 times its 30-day average, signaling robust investor interest. The relative strength index (RSI) stood at 82.92, suggesting that the stock was overbought. The index measures the speed and change of price movements. As investors continue to respond to the company's positive Q3 results, it will be interesting to see how the stock fares in the upcoming days.