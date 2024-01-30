Altcoins

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed?

BNB is trading at $310.96, which is 1.52% up from yesterday, and a 0.28% rise from last week. XRP's price today is $0.55 after moving up 1.48% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 1.21% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (up 7.24%) and $0.088 (up 2.91%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has gone up by 19.8% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $101.96 (up 5.39%), $6.98 (up 0.99%), $0.0000099 (up 3.13%), and $0.88 (up 2.1%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 19.8%, while Polka Dot has moved up by 8.92%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 3.48% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 6.28%.

Data

Today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are Pendle, Sui, ORDI, Mina, and Blur. They are trading at $2.68 (up 18.89%), $1.59 (up 13.55%), $61.81 (up 10.76%), $1.18 (up 9.31%), and $0.66 (up 8.30%), respectively.

Stable tokens

How have the popular stablecoins performed?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.01%), $1 (flat), and $309.9378 (up 3.30%), respectively.

Data

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Conflux, Mantle, Lido DAO, Injective, and Chiliz. They are trading at $0.22 (down 6.48%), $0.66 (down 4.77%), $3.07 (down 3.15%), $37.08 (down 2%), and $0.11 (down 1.57%), respectively.

DeFi

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Dai, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $35.83 (up 1.73%), $14.83 (up 2.99%), $12.50 (up 0.36%), $1 (up 0.02%), and $6.07 (up 1.53%), respectively.

NFT

Check out top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like othe tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $12.54 (up 0.61%), $2.01 (up 3.71%), $1.54 (up 1.73%), $4.16 (up 2.15%), and $0.77 (up 1.60%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.66 trillion, a 2.79% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $50.04 billion, which marks a 18.12% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.65 trillion, compared to $1.27 trillion three months ago.