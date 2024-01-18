Sensex, Nifty close in red for third consecutive session

By Pradnesh Naik 04:12 pm Jan 18, 202404:12 pm

With a drop of 10.76%, LTI Mindtree emerged as the top stock loser today

On Thursday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a slump. While the former slipped 313.90 points, or 0.44%, to 71,186.86 , the latter shed 109.70 points, or 0.51%, to 21,462.25. The midcap indices edged up with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 55.55 points, or 0.42%, to settle at 13,292.5 points. Read on for more details on Thursday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers on Thursday?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY PHARMA, NIFTY PSU BANK, and NIFTY REALTY gained 1.02%, 0.81%, and 0.72%, respectively. The top-gaining stocks were Sun Pharma, Cipla, and Tech Mahindra, adding 2.76%, 2.24%, and 1.99%, respectively. Coming to the top losing stocks, LTI Mindtree, NTPC, and HDFC Bank emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 10.76%, 3.27%, and 3.25%, respectively.

Take a peek at the global markets

In Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei plunged 0.43%, 0.75%, and 0.03% to 2,845.78 points, 15,391.79 points, and 35,466.17 points, respectively. Meanwhile, in the US market, NASDAQ closed on a negative note, shedding 0.59% to 14,855.62 points.

INR gains 0.02% against the US dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.02% to close at Rs. 83.12 against the US dollar. Not much movement was witnessed in the gold and silver futures prices as they were trading flat. While the former settled at Rs. 61,601, the price for the latter ended at Rs. 71,429. The crude oil futures edged up by $1.26, or 1.76% to $73.11 per barrel.

Check fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai on Thursday

Fuel prices in Delhi remained the same on Thursday, with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $42,687.87, a 0.01% increase in the past 24 hours. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down by 0.33% and is trading at $2,536.10. BNB and Cardano are trading at $311.02 (0.42% up) and $0.5215 (1.83% down), respectively. Down by 0.30% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.08036.