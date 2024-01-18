Airbus signs deal with Tata, Mahindra for aircraft components

By Pratyaksh Srivastava

Every Airbus commercial aircraft features components made in India, such as the A220 Escape Hatch Door and the Flap Track Beams for the A320neo

Airbus has inked deals with Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Mahindra Aerospace Structures Private Limited (MASPL) to procure commercial aircraft components. As part of the agreement, TASL and MASPL will produce metallic detail parts, components, and assemblies for Airbus's A320neo, A330neo, and A350 programs. Remi Maillard, President and Managing Director of Airbus India and South Asia, said that Airbus has made 'Make in India' a central aspect of its strategy.

Expanding cooperation with Indian suppliers

Presently, over 100 India-based suppliers, including TASL and MASPL, contribute components, engineering, and digital services to various Airbus programs. The new contracts will further enhance the collaboration between Airbus and these firms. Maillard also mentioned that Airbus aims to not only support the growth of the Indian commercial fleet but also expand the entire aerospace ecosystem in India. This includes developing and strengthening manufacturing and engineering capabilities from Indian partners.

Airbus's growing industrial footprint in India

India is a crucial resource hub for Airbus. The company is broadening its industrial presence through aircraft assembly, component manufacturing, engineering design and development, maintenance, repair, and operations. It also facilitates pilot training and academic collaboration to nurture human capital in India. Every Airbus commercial aircraft features components and technologies made in India, such as the A220 Escape Hatch Door and the Flap Track Beams for the A320neo and A330neo aircraft.

Airbus's procurement from India amounts to $750 million annually

Airbus's procurement of components and services from India currently amounts to approximately $750 million annually. The latest contracts are expected to significantly increase this figure. In the past, Airbus's efforts to widen the Indian aerospace ecosystem have included the setting up of a Final Assembly Line for the C295 military aircraft in Vadodara. This project is run under an industrial contract with TASL.