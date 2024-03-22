Next Article

The Nifty Midcap 50 settled at 13,332 points

Sensex gains 190 points, Nifty settles near 22,100 mark

By Akash Pandey 03:54 pm Mar 22, 202403:54 pm

What's the story On Friday, the stock market had a bearish opening but the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge. The Sensex jumped 0.31% to 72,866.32 points, while the Nifty climbed 0.4% to 22,101.3 points. The midcap stocks traded flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 settling at 13,332.65 points. Here's all you need to know about Friday's market report.

Market results

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY AUTO, NIFTY REALTY, and NIFTY MEDIA topped the list, edging up 1.69%, 1.47%, and 1.32%, respectively. The top-gaining stocks were Hero MotoCorp, Maruti Suzuki, and UPL, adding 3.63%, 3.61%, and 3.17%, respectively. LTIMindtree, Infosys, and Wipro emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 3%, 2.95%, and 2.67%, respectively.

Data

Asian markets witnessed a poor run

In the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index slipped to 3,048.03 points, the Hang Seng Index plunged to 16,499.47 points, and the Nikkei dropped to 40,888.43 points. In the US market, NASDAQ traded in the green, advancing 32.43 points, or 0.2%, to 16,401.84 points.

Commodities

INR goes down 0.31% against the US Dollar

On Friday, the Indian Rupee (INR) weakened against the US Dollar, plunging 0.31% to settle at Rs. 83.42. Meanwhile, both gold and silver futures slipped, with the price of gold and silver dropping to Rs. 65,970 and Rs. 74,746, respectively. On the other hand, the crude oil futures edged up by $0.35, or 0.43% to $81.06 per barrel.

Data

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices remain the same. In Delhi, diesel is priced at Rs. 87.66 per liter and petrol at Rs. 94.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel and petrol cost Rs. 92.13 per liter and Rs. 104.19 per liter, respectively.

Crypto

How are popular cryptocurrencies performing?

Bitcoin is selling at $65,552.18, down 1.86% from yesterday. Ethereum is down 1.93% and is selling at $3,471.72. BNB and Cardano are listed at $582.07 (3.91% up) and $0.6322 (0.19% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading 5.96% higher than yesterday at $0.1608.