By Pradnesh Naik 04:06 pm Mar 27, 202404:06 pm

What's the story On Wednesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices had a sluggish start but showed an upward trend as the day progressed. The former rose 0.73% to 72,996.31 points while the latter gained 0.54% to end at 22,123.65 points. The midcap indices ended flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 wrapping up at 13,460.05 points. Here's all you need to know about Wednesday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The winning sectors in the stock market on Wednesday were NIFTY INFRA, NIFTY REALTY, and NIFTY ENERGY, which rose 1.07%, 0.84%, and 0.68%, respectively. UPL, Hero MotoCorp, and TATA Consultancy Services, emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 2.44%, 2.32%, and 1.61%, respectively. Meanwhile, the top stock gainers were Reliance, Maruti Suzuki, and Bajaj Auto, which climbed 3.5%, 2.49%, and 2.24%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

In Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index slipped to 2,993.14 points, the Hang Seng Index plunged to 16,392.84 points, and the Nikkei dropped to 40,762.73 points. In the US market, NASDAQ ended in the red, falling 68.77 points, or 0.42%, to 16,315.7 points.

INR dropped 0.17% against US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) edged 0.17% lower to Rs. 83.44 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. The gold futures prices shot up by Rs. 216, or 0.33%, to Rs. 66,330, but the silver futures witnessed little movement, closing flat at Rs. 74,572. On the other hand, the crude oil futures slipped 0.76% to $81.08 per barrel.

Check fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai on Wednesday

Fuel prices remained steady in India on Wednesday. In Delhi, diesel is priced at Rs. 87.66 per liter and petrol at Rs. 94.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel and petrol retail at Rs. 92.13 per liter and Rs. 104.19 per liter, respectively.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is trading at $70,032.03, which is down by 1.59% in the past 24 hours. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is currently trading at $3,573.11, down by 2.51% since yesterday. BNB and Cardano are listed at $576.98 (3.23% down) and $0.6494 (4.08% down), respectively. Down 0.05% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.184.