Top stock gainers were Tata Steel, Larsen, and JSW Steel

Sensex scales 1,245 points, Nifty settles at an all-time high

By Akash Pandey 04:00 pm Mar 01, 202404:00 pm

What's the story The stock market closed with an upward movement on Friday, as the Sensex and Nifty hit fresh record highs. The Sensex soared 1.72% to 73,745.35 points, while the Nifty gained 1.62% to 22,338.80 points. The midcap indices also showed bullish signals, with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 1.1% to 13,898.1 points. Read on for more details on Friday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY METAL, NIFTY COMMODITIES, and NIFTY BANK topped the list, edging up 3.49%, 2.55%, and 2.47%, respectively. Meanwhile, the top stock gainers were Tata Steel, Larsen, and JSW Steel, which climbed 6.89%, 4.35%, and 4.31%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were Dr. Reddys Labs, Infosys, and HCL Tech, plunging 3.65%, 1.2%, and 1.05%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

The Asian markets ended in the green. The Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei climbed 0.39%, 0.47%, and 1.87% to settle at 3,027.02 points, 16,589.44 points, and 39,910.82 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ edged 0.9% higher to 16,091.92 points.

INR goes up 0.02% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) gained 0.02% against the US Dollar to trade at Rs. 82.9 in forex trade. Meanwhile, gold and silver futures prices closed on a flat note, with the former settling at Rs. 62,572 and the latter at Rs. 69,589. On the other hand, the crude oil futures edged up by $0.72, or 0.92% to $79.29 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices in India remained unchanged on Friday. In Delhi, the price of diesel stood at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel is being sold at Rs. 94.25 per liter, and petrol at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared?

Bitcoin is trading at $62,155.06, which is 0.69% down from yesterday. Meanwhile, Ethereum is down 0.88% and is trading at $3,426.09. BNB and Cardano are priced at $408.37 (0.55% down) and $0.68 (1.89% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading 4.07% lower than yesterday at $0.1224.