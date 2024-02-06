Nifty Midcap 50 gained over 160 points to close at 13,862.9 points

Sensex gains over 450 points, Nifty settles above 21,925 mark

By Mudit Dube 03:55 pm Feb 06, 202403:55 pm

What's the story On Tuesday, the stock market had a bearish opening but the benchmark indices witnessed a surge. The Sensex jumped 0.63% to 72,186.09 points while the Nifty climbed 0.72% to 21,929.4 points. The midcap indices also showed positive signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 162.85 points, or 1.17%, to close at 13,862.9 points. Read on for more details on Tuesday's market report.

Gainers and movers

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Tuesday?

On Tuesday, NIFTY IT, NIFTY METAL and NIFTY COMMODITIES emerged as the top performing sectors, rising 2.83%, 1.56% and 1.48%, respectively. BPCL, HDFC Life and HCL Tech emerged the biggest stock gainers, adding 6.01%, 5.22% and 4.4%, respectively. Power Grid Corp, Britannia and IndusInd Bank emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 3.06%, 2.29% and 1.72%, respectively.

Data

Take a glance at the global markets

On Tuesday, the Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng Index, and Nikkei fell 3.13%, 3.88%, and 0.54% to 2,789.49 points, 16,136.87 points, and 36,160.66 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ ended in the red, falling 31.28 points, or 0.2%, to 15,597.68 points.

Forex, gold, and silver

Indian rupee gained 0.02% to Rs. 83.05 versus US dollar

On Tuesday, the Indian rupee (INR) edged up 0.02% to Rs. 83.05 versus the US dollar in the forex trade. Meanwhile, not much movement was witnessed in the gold and silver futures prices. While the gold price settled at Rs. 62,305, the price for silver ended at Rs. 70,390. The crude oil futures fell by $0.54, or 0.74%, to $72.68 per barrel.

Data

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai on Tuesday

Fuel prices saw no change in India today. In Delhi, diesel is priced at Rs. 89.66 per liter while petrol costs Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel is selling at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol is available at Rs. 106.29/liter.

Crypto

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is selling at $42,964.98, down 0.18% from yesterday. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 0.46% and is trading at $2,331.69. BNB and Cardano are trading at $302.78 (0.08% down) and $0.497 (0.88% down), respectively. The current global crypto market cap is $1.64 trillion, a 0.23% increase over the last day.