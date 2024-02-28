Next Article

Power Grid emerged as the top stock loser, falling nearly 4.5%

Sensex tumbles nearly 800 points, Nifty falls to 21,950 mark

By Pradnesh Naik 04:06 pm Feb 28, 202404:06 pm

What's the story On Wednesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a fall. The former plunged 1.08% to 72,304.88 points, while the latter fell 1.11% to 21,951.15 points. The broader stock market indices traded flat, but the midcap indices witnessed a bearish run as the Nifty Midcap 50 was down 2.3% to 13,618.25 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Wednesday.

Round-up

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Wednesday?

Coming to the major losing sectors, NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY ENERGY, and NIFTY PSU BANK emerged as the biggest losers, plunging 3.58%, 2.35%, and 2.35%, respectively. Power Grid Corp, Apollo Hospital, and Bajaj Auto emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 4.43%, 3.96%, and 3.78%, respectively. Meanwhile, HUL, Bharti Airtel, and TCS emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 0.75%, 0.19%, and 0.09%, respectively.

Data

Take a glance at the global markets

Among Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index shed 253.95 points to 16,536.85 points while the Nikkei gained 31.49 points to 39,208.03 points. In the US market, NASDAQ traded in the green, advancing 59.05 points, or 0.37%, to 16,035.3 points.

Commodities

INR drops 0.04% against the US dollar

On Wednesday, the Indian rupee (INR) edged 0.04% lower to Rs. 82.93 versus the US dollar in the forex trade. The gold and silver futures prices finished in red. While the gold futures dropped to Rs. 62,085, silver futures tumbled to settle at Rs. 68,800. Crude oil futures slipped 0.61% to $78.07 per barrel.

Data

No change in fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel costs remained unchanged in India. In Delhi, diesel costs Rs. 89.66 per liter while petrol sells for Rs. 96.76 per liter. In Mumbai, you will have to pay Rs. 94.25 per liter for diesel and Rs. 106.29 per liter for petrol.

Crypto

How are popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is trading at $59,322.30 which is up by 4.83% in the past 24 hours. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up by 3.34% and is listed at $3,366.61. BNB and Cardano are trading at $413.00 (3.46% up) and $0.6367 (2.23% up), respectively. Dogecoin is priced at $0.09832, up by 2.34% from yesterday.