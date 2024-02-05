Today's top gaining stocks were Tata Motors, Coal India, and Sun Pharma

Sensex slips over 350 points, Nifty settles below 21,800

By Mudit Dube Feb 05, 2024

What's the story On Monday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a fall. The Sensex plunged 0.54% to 71,695.33 points, while the Nifty fell 0.38% to 21,771.7 points. The midcap indices were trading in the green as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.31% to close at 13,700.05. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Monday.

Gainers and losers

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Monday?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY PSE, NIFTY PHARMA and NIFTY AUTO topped the list, edging up 2%, 1.75% and 1.2%, respectively. The top gaining stocks were Tata Motors, Coal India and Sun Pharma, adding 5.47%, 4.87% and 3.33%, respectively. UPL, Bajaj Finance and Bharti Airtel lead the negative pack, plummeting 11.18%, 3.51% and 3.24%, respectively.

Data

Take a glance at the global markets

The Shanghai Composite Index plunged 1.04% to 2,702.18 points while the Hang Seng Index declined 0.15% to 15,510.01 points. The Nikkei index witnessed a rise of 0.54%, closing at 36,354.16 points. In the US, NASDAQ witnessed a surge, edging 1.81% higher to 15,638.93 points.

Gold, silver, forex

Indian rupee slipped 0.16% against the US dollar

The Indian rupee (INR)﻿ slipped 0.16% to settle at Rs. 83.06 against the US dollar in the forex trade on Monday. The prices of both gold and silver futures witnessed a decline, with the former slipping 0.44% and the latter shedding 0.65% to settle at Rs. 62,285 and Rs. 70,745, respectively. Crude oil future prices declined by $0.3 or 0.41% to $72.3 per barrel.

Data

Fuel prices remain unchanged in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices remained the same in India on Monday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol cost Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel is selling at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol is available at Rs. 106.29/liter.

Crypto

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is selling at $43,035.09, up 0.23% from yesterday. Ethereum is up 0.75% and is trading at $2,320.64. BNB and Cardano are listed at $303.05 (0.90% up) and $0.5015 (0.91% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 0.08% lower than yesterday at $0.07876.