INR climbed 0.12% to end at Rs. 82.96 against USD

Sensex closes flat at 72,152 points, Nifty settles at 21,930

By Mudit Dube 03:51 pm Feb 07, 202403:51 pm

What's the story The stock market closed on a flat note on Wednesday with the Sensex settling at 72,084.1 points and Nifty ending at 21,930.5 points. While the broader stock market saw no movement, the midcap indices were trading in the green as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.49% to close at 13,930.8 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Wednesday.

Bulls and bears

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Wednesday?

On Wednesday, NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY REALTY and NIFTY MEDIA emerged as the top performing sectors, rising 2.78%, 1.8% and 1.19%, respectively. The top gaining stocks were SBI, JSW Steel and Axis Bank, adding 4.11%, 2.27% and 2.09%, respectively. Tech Mahindra, Power Grid Corp and Infosys emerged the biggest losers, dropping 2.68%, 2.13% and 1.98%, respectively.

Data

Take a look at the global markets

Moving on to the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index rose 0.34% to 16,081.89 points and the Nikkei index edged up 0.11% to 36,119.92 points on Wednesday. Meanwhile, in the US market, NASDAQ closed on a positive note, gaining 0.07% to 15,609 points.

Forex and gold

The Indian rupee (INR) climbed 0.12% to end at Rs. 82.96 against the US dollar in the forex trade on Wednesday. The gold futures prices were trading flat at Rs. 62,480. However, the silver price fell by Rs. 377 or 0.53% to Rs. 70,217. On the other hand, the crude oil futures edged up by $0.68 or 0.92% to $74.01 per barrel.

Data

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai on Wednesday

Fuel prices stayed steady today. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol is retailing at Rs. 106.29/liter.

Crypto

How have popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $43,112.28, a 0.36% increase from yesterday. Ethereum is up 1.62% and is selling at $2,370.16. BNB and Cardano are priced at $303.70 (0.31% up) and $0.4816 (3.12% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 0.10% higher than yesterday at $0.07863.