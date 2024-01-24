Round-up

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Wednesday?

NIFTY PSE, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY METAL emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 3.09%, 2.97%, and 2.88%, respectively. The top stock gainers were Hindalco, Dr. Reddys Labs, and IndusInd Bank, which climbed 4.68%, 3.82%, and 3.73%, respectively. As far as the top stock losers are concerned, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Asian Paints led the negative pack, plummeting 2.99%, 2.72%, and 1.73%, respectively.

Data

Take a peek at the global markets

In Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index soared 1.77% to 2,820.77 points, while the Hang Seng Index rose 3.43% to 15,899.87 points. In the US market, the NASDAQ ended on a strong, positive note, surging 65.66 points, or 0.43%, to 15,425.94 points.

Commodities

INR goes up 0.04% against the US dollar

On Wednesday, the Indian rupee (INR) edged up 0.04% to Rs. 83.13 versus the US dollar in the forex trade. The gold future prices were flat at Rs. 62,090, while the silver prices climbed 1.05% to Rs. 71,700. The crude oil futures edged up by $0.53, or 0.71% to $74.85 per barrel.

Data

Check fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai on Wednesday

Fuel prices remained unchanged on Wednesday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol cost Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol retails at Rs. 106.29/liter.

Crypto

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $39,979.39, a which is 2.65% increase from yesterday. Ethereum, the second most popular token is up by 0.87% in the past 24 hours and is trading at $2,236.37. BNB and Cardano are trading at $293.54 (0.94% down) and $0.4724 (3.12% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.07995, up 3.22% from yesterday.