Sensex climbs 690 points, Nifty settles above 21,450 points
On Wednesday, the stock market had a bearish opening but the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a late surge. The former jumped 0.98% to 71,060.31 points while the latter climbed 1.01% to 21,453.95 points. The midcap stocks showed a bullish stance as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 2.3% to close at 13,356.2 points. Read on for more details on Wednesday's market report.
Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Wednesday?
NIFTY PSE, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY METAL emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 3.09%, 2.97%, and 2.88%, respectively. The top stock gainers were Hindalco, Dr. Reddys Labs, and IndusInd Bank, which climbed 4.68%, 3.82%, and 3.73%, respectively. As far as the top stock losers are concerned, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Asian Paints led the negative pack, plummeting 2.99%, 2.72%, and 1.73%, respectively.
Take a peek at the global markets
In Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index soared 1.77% to 2,820.77 points, while the Hang Seng Index rose 3.43% to 15,899.87 points. In the US market, the NASDAQ ended on a strong, positive note, surging 65.66 points, or 0.43%, to 15,425.94 points.
INR goes up 0.04% against the US dollar
On Wednesday, the Indian rupee (INR) edged up 0.04% to Rs. 83.13 versus the US dollar in the forex trade. The gold future prices were flat at Rs. 62,090, while the silver prices climbed 1.05% to Rs. 71,700. The crude oil futures edged up by $0.53, or 0.71% to $74.85 per barrel.
Check fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai on Wednesday
Fuel prices remained unchanged on Wednesday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol cost Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol retails at Rs. 106.29/liter.
How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?
Bitcoin is currently trading at $39,979.39, a which is 2.65% increase from yesterday. Ethereum, the second most popular token is up by 0.87% in the past 24 hours and is trading at $2,236.37. BNB and Cardano are trading at $293.54 (0.94% down) and $0.4724 (3.12% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.07995, up 3.22% from yesterday.