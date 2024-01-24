Findings

How oxygen systems can affect passenger safety

In aviation terminology, oxygen systems are devices which are known as chemical oxygen generators. They produce oxygen for around 12-15 minutes. These systems provide enough time for a pilot to drop the plane to an altitude where supplementary oxygen is no longer needed. Issues with the oxygen systems can be risky for the passengers and affect a pilot's leverage in maneuvering the aircraft at higher altitudes. DGCA found that Air India's leased aircraft were not in line with regulatory norms.

Details

DGCA has fined Air India twice before since November

Last week, DGCA imposed a fine of Rs. 30 lakh on Air India for lapses in rostering of pilots. After analysing the flight data of December 2023, the regulatory body found that for some of the flights, Air India did not roster CAT II/III and low visibility take-off qualified pilots. In November, DGCA fined Air India Rs. 10 lakh for failing to comply with rules pertaining to passenger facilities.