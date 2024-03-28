Next Article

By Pradnesh Naik 03:59 pm Mar 28, 202403:59 pm

What's the story On Thursday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices showed an upward trend. The former rose 0.90% to 73,651.35 points while the latter gained 0.92% to end at 22,326.90 points. The midcap indices also edged up, with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 66.45 points, or 0.49%, to settle at 13,526.5 points. Here's everything you need to know about Thursday's market report.

Round-up

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

As far as the top-performing sectors are concerned, NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY PSE, and NIFTY AUTO led the way, gaining 2.55%, 1.38%, and 1.27%, respectively. Shriram Finance, Bajaj Auto, and Axis Bank were trading among the top stock losers on Thursday, shedding 1.01%, 0.58%, and 0.55%, respectively. Meanwhile, the top-gaining stocks were Grasim, Bajaj Finserv, and Hero MotoCorp, adding 3.91%, 3.68%, and 3.48%, respectively.

Data

Take a glance at the global markets

In Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index soared 0.58% to 3,010.66 points, while the Hang Seng Index rose 0.9% to 16,541.42 points. In the US market, NASDAQ traded in the green, advancing 83.82 points, or 0.51%, to 16,399.52 points.

Commodities

INR loses 0.02% against the US Dollar

Indian Rupee (INR) depreciated by 0.02% to end at Rs. 83.4 against the US Dollar in forex trade on Thursday. On the other hand, the gold futures prices soared Rs. 174, or 0.26%, to Rs. 66,541, while the silver futures traded flat at Rs. 74,490. Coming to the crude oil futures, the prices soared 0.77% to settle at $81.87 per barrel.

Data

Here are the fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices remained unchanged in India on Thursday. In Delhi, diesel is priced at Rs. 87.66 per liter and petrol at Rs. 94.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel and petrol retail at Rs. 92.13 per liter and Rs. 104.19 per liter, respectively.

Crypto

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $70,549.09, which is up by 0.72% from yesterday. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up by 0.26% and is selling at $3,581.89. BNB and Cardano are trading at $589.00 (2.14% up) and $0.6505 (0.27% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 9.91% higher than yesterday at $0.2022.