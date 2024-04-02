Sensex closes at 73,827 points, Nifty settles above 22,450 mark
The stock market on Tuesday ended on a sluggish note as the Sensex settled at 73,827.9 points and the Nifty stood at 22,453.3 points. The broader market largely traded flat but the midcap stocks were in a bullish mode as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 150 points to close at 13,922.6 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Tuesday.
Who were the biggest gainers and losers?
On Tuesday, NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY PSE, and NIFTY METAL emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 1.82%, 1.64%, and 1.47%, respectively. On the other hand, the top-gaining stocks were TATA Consumer Products, M&M, and BPCL, adding 4.05%, 3.11%, and 2.65%, respectively. Coming to the top losing stocks, Hero MotoCorp, Kotak Mahindra, and HCL Tech emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 2.58%, 1.97%, and 1.7%, respectively.
Take a look at the global markets
Moving on to Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.08% to settle at 3,074.96 points. However, the Hang Seng Index plunged to 16,931.52 points, while Nikkei declined to 39,838.91 points. In the US, NASDAQ ended on a strong note, surging 0.07%, to 16,390.26 points.
INR goes up 0.04% against the US Dollar
The Indian Rupee (INR) on Tuesday strengthened 0.04% to settle at ₹83.38 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. On the other hand, the prices of both gold and silver futures witnessed a surge. While the former soared 0.78% to ₹68,825, the latter jumped 1.37% to ₹76,564. Meanwhile, the crude oil future prices surged by $1.3, or 1.54% to $85.21 per barrel.
Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai
Fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Tuesday with diesel priced at ₹87.66/liter, and petrol at ₹94.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs ₹92.13 per liter, and petrol is priced at ₹104.19 per liter.
How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?
Bitcoin is currently trading at $66,113.30, a 4.81% decrease from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $3,347.03, down 5.54%. BNB and Cardano are priced at $561.10 (3.89% down) and $0.5889 (6.65% down), respectively. Down 8.86% than yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.1854.