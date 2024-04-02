Next Article

Hero MotoCorp, Kotak Mahindra, and HCL Tech emerged as the biggest losers

Sensex closes at 73,827 points, Nifty settles above 22,450 mark

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:48 pm Apr 02, 202403:48 pm

What's the story The stock market on Tuesday ended on a sluggish note as the Sensex settled at 73,827.9 points and the Nifty stood at 22,453.3 points. The broader market largely traded flat but the midcap stocks were in a bullish mode as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 150 points to close at 13,922.6 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Tuesday.

Round-up

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

On Tuesday, NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY PSE, and NIFTY METAL emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 1.82%, 1.64%, and 1.47%, respectively. On the other hand, the top-gaining stocks were TATA Consumer Products, M&M, and BPCL, adding 4.05%, 3.11%, and 2.65%, respectively. Coming to the top losing stocks, Hero MotoCorp, Kotak Mahindra, and HCL Tech emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 2.58%, 1.97%, and 1.7%, respectively.

Data

Take a look at the global markets

Moving on to Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.08% to settle at 3,074.96 points. However, the Hang Seng Index plunged to 16,931.52 points, while Nikkei declined to 39,838.91 points. In the US, NASDAQ ended on a strong note, surging 0.07%, to 16,390.26 points.

Commodities

INR goes up 0.04% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) on Tuesday strengthened 0.04% to settle at ₹83.38 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. On the other hand, the prices of both gold and silver futures witnessed a surge. While the former soared 0.78% to ₹68,825, the latter jumped 1.37% to ₹76,564. Meanwhile, the crude oil future prices surged by $1.3, or 1.54% to $85.21 per barrel.

Data

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Tuesday with diesel priced at ₹87.66/liter, and petrol at ₹94.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs ₹92.13 per liter, and petrol is priced at ₹104.19 per liter.

Crypto

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $66,113.30, a 4.81% decrease from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $3,347.03, down 5.54%. BNB and Cardano are priced at $561.10 (3.89% down) and $0.5889 (6.65% down), respectively. Down 8.86% than yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.1854.