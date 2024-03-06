Next Article

Bajaj Auto emerged as the top-performing stock today, gaining over 3%

Sensex crosses 74,000 for first time, Nifty hits new high

By Pradnesh Naik 04:00 pm Mar 06, 202404:00 pm

What's the story On Wednesday, India's stock market indices showed an upward trend. Sensex rose 0.55% to 74,085.99 points to cross the 74,000 mark for the first time ever. Nifty gained 0.53% to end at 22,474.05 points, a new high. The midcap stocks showed bearish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 dropping 0.53% to 13,915.8 points. Read on for more details.

Round-up

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Wednesday?

As far as the top-performing sectors are concerned, NIFTY PVT BANK, NIFTY BANK, and NIFTY CONSUMPTION led the way, gaining 0.86%, 0.8%, and 0.76%, respectively. Bajaj Auto, Kotak Mahindra, and Bharti Airtel emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 3.21%, 2.4%, and 2.09%, respectively. Adani Enterprises, UltraTechCement, and NTPC were trading among the top stock losers, shedding 2.25%, 1.92%, and 1.74%, respectively.

Data

Take a glance at the global markets

Among the Asian markets, both Hang Seng Index and Nikkei ended in green, advancing to 16,438.09 points and 40,090.78 points, respectively. As far as the US market is concerned, NASDAQ witnessed a decline, falling 1.89% lower to 15,900.69 points.

Commodities

INR soared 0.08% against the US dollar

On Wednesday, the Indian rupee (INR) edged up 0.08% to Rs. 82.83 against the US dollar in the forex trade. Gold and silver futures prices witnessed little movement, largely trading flat. While the gold futures settled at Rs. 64,800, the silver futures closed at Rs. 73,410. Crude oil futures prices increased by $0.71, or 0.91% to $78.96 per barrel.

Data

Here are the fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

The cost of fuel in India remained unaltered on Wednesday. In Delhi, diesel costs Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol retails at Rs. 96.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

Crypto

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is trading at $66,402.48, which is down by 0.21% in the past 24 hours. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up by 3.09% and is selling at $3,806.80. BNB and Cardano are trading at $408.62 (2.28% down) and $0.7278 (6.74% down), respectively. Down by 6.05% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.1672.