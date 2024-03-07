Next Article

Tata Steel emerged as the top stock gainer today, edging over 3%

Sensex closes above 74,100 points, Nifty settles near 22,500 milestone

By Pradnesh Naik 04:15 pm Mar 07, 202404:15 pm

What's the story On Thursday, major indices of the stock market ended flat but in the green with the Sensex settling at 74,119.39 points and the Nifty closing at 22,493.55 points. The midcap stocks also traded near the flat line with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing at 13,948.4 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Thursday.

Round-up

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Thursday?

The winning sectors in the stock market were NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY METAL, and NIFTY FMCG, rising 2.48%, 1.36%, and 0.97%, respectively. The top stock gainers were Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy, and Bajaj Auto, which climbed 3.59%, 3.56%, and 3.07%, respectively. As far as the top stock losers are concerned, Mahindra, BPCL, and Reliance lead the negative pack, plummeting 3.99%, 2.34%, and 1.63%, respectively.

Data

Take a glance at the global markets

In Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index slipped 208.31 points, or 1.28%, to 16,229.78 points while the Nikkei rose 492.07 points, or 1.24%, to 39,598.71 points. In the US market, NASDAQ traded in the green, advancing 80.63 points, or 0.51%, to 16,020.22 points.

Commodities

INR edged by 0.07% against the US dollar

On Thursday, the Indian rupee (INR) edged up 0.07% to Rs. 82.78 against the US dollar in forex trade on Thursday. The gold futures prices soared Rs. 283, or 0.43%, to Rs. 65,461, while the silver futures traded flat at Rs. 74,160. The crude oil futures slipped 1.36% to $78.64 per barrel.

Data

Fuel prices remain unchanged in Delhi and Mumbai

The cost of fuel in India remained unchanged on Thursday. In Delhi, diesel costs Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol retails at Rs. 96.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

Crypto

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $66,753.93, which is a 0.46% increase from yesterday. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down by 0.63% and is trading at $3,788.83. BNB and Cardano are priced at $433.49 (5.83% up) and $0.7342 (0.71% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 9.20% lower than yesterday at $0.1535.