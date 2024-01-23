Sensex tanks 1,053 points, Nifty settles near 21,240 mark

By Akash Pandey

IndusInd Bank, Coal India, and ONGC lead the negative pack

The stock market witnessed a downward trend on Tuesday. The Sensex crashed 1.47% or 1,053.10 points to settle at 70,370.55 points. Meanwhile, Nifty plummeted 1.54% or 333 points to end at 21,238.8 points. The midcap indices were in a bearish mode as the Nifty Midcap 50 plunged 424.25 points, or 3.25%, to 13,049.05 points. Here's all you need to know about Tuesday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

Coming to the top-gaining sectors of the market, NIFTY PHARMA emerged as the highest-gaining sector on Tuesday with a 1.64% rise. The biggest stock gainers were Cipla, Sun Pharma, and Bharti Airtel, which climbed 7.05%, 3.93%, and 3.05%, respectively. Meanwhile, IndusInd Bank, Coal India, and ONGC lead the negative pack, plummeting 6.1%, 5.89%, and 5.02%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

The Asian markets traded in the red with the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei plunging 0.53%, 2.56%, and 0.08% to 2,770.98 points, 15,353.98 points, and 36,517.57 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ edged 0.32% higher to 15,360.29 points.

INR goes down 0.1% against the US Dollar

On Tuesday, the Indian Rupee (INR) edged 0.1% lower to Rs. 83.15 versus the US Dollar in the forex trade. Also, the gold futures prices surged by 0.31% to Rs. 62,058, while the silver futures settled flat at Rs. 70,890. The crude oil future prices declined by $0.96, or 1.28% to $74.38 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices in India

Fuel prices remained unchanged on Tuesday. In Delhi, diesel and petrol cost Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol retails at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $38,949.11, a 4.38% decrease from yesterday. Ethereum is down 7.22% and is selling at $2,216.97. BNB and Cardano are priced at $296.23 (5.30% down) and $0.458 (6.70% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading 6.30% lower than yesterday at $0.07729.