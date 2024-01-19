Sensex climbs to 71,705 points, Nifty settles above 21,620 mark

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:48 pm Jan 19, 202403:48 pm

ONGC, Bharti Airtel, and NTPC emerged as the biggest stock gainers

On Friday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices showed an upward trend. The Sensex rose 0.72% to 71,705.46 points while the Nifty gained 0.74% to end at 21,622.4 points. The midcap stocks also showed a bullish stance as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 1.37% to close at 13,477.2 points. Read on for more details on Friday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

On Friday, NIFTY PSE, NIFTY INFRA, and NIFTY CONSUMPTION emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 2.8%, 1.59%, and 1.44%, respectively. Meanwhile, ONGC, Bharti Airtel, and NTPC emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 3.55%, 3.31%, and 3.19%, respectively. IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra, and HDFC Bank emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 3.25%, 0.92%, and 0.76%, respectively.

Take a glance at the global markets

On Friday, the Asian markets ended on a negative note, with the Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, and Nikkei dropping to 2,832.28 points, 15,308.69 points, and 35,963.27 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ traded in the green, advancing 1.35%, to 15,055.65 points.

INR goes up 0.08% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) on Friday strengthened 0.08% to settle at Rs. 83.06 against the US Dollar in the forex trade. Also, the gold futures prices surged by 0.42% to Rs. 62,027, while the silver futures settled flat at Rs. 71,761. The crude oil futures edged up by $0.48, or 0.65% to $74.61 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Friday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter, and petrol costing Rs. 96.76/liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter, and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is selling at $41,348.54, down 3.14% from yesterday. Ethereum is down 2.24% and is selling at $2,479.25. BNB and Cardano are priced at $313.15 (0.69% up) and $0.4992 (4.28% down), respectively. Down 2.63% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.07825.