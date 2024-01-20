Sensex climbs to 71,423 points, Nifty settles above 21,570 mark

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:49 pm Jan 20, 202403:49 pm

The top stock gainers were Coal India, Adani Ports, and Kotak Mahindra

On Saturday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices of the stock market witnessed a rise. The Sensex climbed by 0.33% to end at 71,423.65 points, while the Nifty rose by 0.51% to end at 21,571.8 points. However, the midcap stocks traded flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 settling at 13,473.3 points. Read on for more details on Saturday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

The winning sectors in the stock market on Saturday were NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY PSE, and NIFTY BANK, which rose 1.82%, 1.04%, and 0.78%, respectively. Meanwhile, the top stock gainers were Coal India, Adani Ports, and Kotak Mahindra, which climbed 4.01%, 3.23%, and 2.55%, respectively. HUL, TCS, and M&M emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 3.82%, 2.11%, and 1.77%, respectively.

INR goes up 0.08% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) gained against the US Dollar, rising 0.08% to Rs. 83.06 in forex trade on Saturday. Not much movement was witnessed in the gold and silver futures prices as they were trading flat. While the gold price settled at Rs. 61,988, the silver price ended at Rs. 71,510. Coming to crude oil futures, prices soared 0.28% to $73.72 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Saturday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66 per liter, and petrol at Rs. 96.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter, and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is trading at $41,493.49, which is 0.35% up from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $2,464.67, down 0.60%. BNB and Cardano are priced at $314.06 (0.29% up) and $0.5107 (2.33% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 0.32% higher than yesterday at $0.07846.