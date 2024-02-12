In today's trade, investors lost nearly Rs. 7 lakh crore

What's the story On Monday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a fall. The Sensex plunged 0.73% to 71,072.49 points, while Nifty fell 0.77% to 21,616.05 points. In today's trade, investors lost nearly Rs. 7 lakh crore. The midcap stocks witnessed a bearish run, with the Nifty Midcap 50 shedding 261.6 points to end at 13,579.3 points. Read on for more details.

Who were the biggest winners and losers on Monday?

Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY IT and NIFTY PHARMA, gaining 0.79% and 0.28%, respectively. Dr Reddy's Labs, Apollo Hospital and Divis Labs emerged as the top performing stocks, edging up 2.89%, 2.75% and 2.41%, respectively. Coal India, Hero Motocorp and BPCL emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 5.13%, 4.51% and 3.88%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

Asian markets witnessed mixed trading on Monday. While the Hang Seng Index and the Nikkei slipped to 15,746.58 points and 36,897.42 points, respectively, the Shanghai Composite Index soared 1.26% to 2,865.9 points. In the US, NASDAQ witnessed a surge, edging 1.2% higher to 15,983.77 points.

INR gained 0.05% to Rs. 83 against USD

On Monday, the Indian rupee (INR) edged up 0.05% to Rs. 83 versus the US dollar in forex trade. The gold futures prices largely traded flat, ending at Rs. 62,158. However, the silver futures increased Rs. 631, or 0.89%, to Rs. 71,405. Meanwhile, the crude oil future prices declined by $0.22, or 0.28% to $76.42 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai on Monday

Fuel prices saw no change today in India. In Delhi, diesel and petrol continue to sell at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel is priced at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is selling at $47,893.07, down 0.59% from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $2,476.96, down 1.92%. BNB and Cardano are trading at $316.34 (2.20% down) and $0.5343 (3.88% down), respectively. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $45.44 billion, which marks a 10.82% increase.