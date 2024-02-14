Midcap stocks showed a bullish stance as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 1% in today's session

Sensex climbs to 71,822 points, Nifty settles above 21,840 mark

By Mudit Dube 04:11 pm Feb 14, 202404:11 pm

What's the story On Wednesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices opened in red but soon reversed the trend. At the closing bell, Sensex was up 0.37% to 71,822.83 points while Nifty jumped 0.44% to 21,840.05 points. The midcap stocks showed a bullish stance as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 1% to close at 13,776.35 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Wednesday.

Next Article

Gainers and losers

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Wednesday?

As far as the top performing sectors are concerned, NIFTY PSE, NIFTY PSU BANK and NIFTY MEDIA led the way, gaining 3.23%, 3.14% and 2.45%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were BPCL, SBI and ONGC, which climbed 6.73%, 4.2% and 3.6%, respectively. Tech Mahindra, Cipla and Sun Pharma were trading among the top stock losers on Wednesday, shedding 2.68%, 2.22% and 1.41%, respectively.

Data

Take a look at the global markets

Shanghai Composite Index soared 1.26% to 2,865.9 points, while Hang Seng Index rose 0.84% to 15,879.38 points. Nikkei ended in the red, plunging 0.69% to 37,703.32 points. As far as the US market is concerned, NASDAQ witnessed a decline, edging 1.8% lower to 15,655.6 points.

Forex and gold

Crude oil futures fell by 0.35%

On Wednesday, the Indian rupee (INR) gained 0.03% to trade at Rs. 83.03 versus the US dollar. The gold futures prices also largely traded flat, settling at Rs. 61,378. The silver futures dropped Rs. 300, or 0.43%, to Rs. 69,339. Crude oil futures fell by $0.28, or 0.35% to $77.9 per barrel.

Data

Here are the fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices in India remained unchanged today. In Delhi, diesel and petrol cost Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel retails at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol sells for Rs. 106.29/liter.

Crypto

How are popular cryptocurrencies performing today?

Bitcoin is trading at $51,475.71 which is 2.60% up from yesterday. Ethereum is up 2.47% and is trading at $2,743.38. BNB and Cardano are priced at $331.38 (1.09% up) and $0.567 (1.14% up), respectively. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $78.24 billion, which marks a 9.78% increase.