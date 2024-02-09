Grasim emerged as the top-performing stock, edging up by 5.92%

Sensex climbs 170 points, Nifty settles above 21,780 mark

By Pradnesh Naik 04:03 pm Feb 09, 202404:03 pm

What's the story On Friday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices saw gains. The former rose 0.23% to 71,595.49 points, the latter jumped 0.3% to 21,782.50 points. While the broader market traded near the flat line, the midcap stocks showed bearish signals as the Nifty Midcap 50 plunged 107.7 points, or 0.78%, to 13,840.9 points. Read on for more details on Friday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY BANK, NIFTY PVT BANK, and NIFTY PSU BANK, gaining 1.36%, 1%, and 0.96%, respectively. Grasim, SBI, and Apollo Hospitals emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 5.92%, 3.7%, and 3.25%, respectively. Meanwhile, M&M, Bharti Airtel, and NTPC were trading among the top stock losers on Friday, shedding 2.46%, 1.94%, and 1.87%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

In Asian markets, the Hang Seng and the Nikkei declined by 0.84% and 0.09% to 15,746.58 points and 36,897.42 points, respectively. However, in the US market, NASDAQ traded in the green, advancing 25.96 points, or 0.16%, to 15,782.6 points.

INR slips 0.05% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) slipped 0.05% to settle at Rs. 83.03 against the US dollar in the forex trade. Not much movement was witnessed in the gold and silver futures prices. While the gold price settled at Rs. 62,440, the price for silver ended at Rs. 70,957. In comparison, the crude oil futures prices surged by $0.57, or 0.75% to $76.53 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai on Friday

Fuel prices stayed steady on Friday, with no adjustments. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel is selling at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol is available at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies fared today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $46,549.78, which is a 4.16% increase from yesterday. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up by 1.86% and is trading at $2,468.59. BNB and Cardano are trading at $321.96 (2.03% up) and $0.5394 (2.08% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 1.76% higher than yesterday at $0.08142.