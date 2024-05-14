Next Article

Amazon is opposed to the move

Amazon warehouse workers in Quebec form first Canadian union

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:14 pm May 14, 202403:14 pm

What's the story In a historic move, Amazon employees at the DXT4 warehouse in Laval, Quebec have successfully formed the first union at any of the firm's Canadian warehouses. The province's labor tribunal gave union accreditation, after confirming that a majority of workers had chosen to unionize by signing union cards. This new organization, known as the Laval Amazon Workers Union, is being organized under the Confédération des syndicats nationaux (CSN). It represents approximately 330,000 individuals across various industries in Canada.

Upcoming actions

Union plans assembly and anticipates Amazon's response

The newly formed union is planning a general assembly in the coming days to decide on a constitution, its bylaws, and representatives. Following this, a consultation with union members will be held to decide on a list of demands. The union has stated that Amazon is legally obligated to negotiate a contract, but anticipates that the company may appeal the labor tribunal's decision. This anticipation stems from allegations that Amazon has attempted to block their unionization efforts in the past.

Jubilation

CSN president celebrates union victory

CSN President Caroline Senneville hailed the union formation as a victory for workers from diverse backgrounds, who stood up for their rights. She accused Amazon of employing scare tactics to hinder their unionization campaign. In response, Amazon argued in a letter to the labor tribunal that granting accreditation would not respect its employees' interests. It claimed that some workers were misled into signing union cards, and raised concerns about Quebec's labor code contradicting the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Company response

Amazon's stance on unionization

Amazon's spokesperson Barbara M. Agrait defended the company's position, stating that all individuals should have the right to inform themselves, and vote based on their situation and convictions. This statement comes amid previous accusations of Amazon disrupting unionization efforts at its warehouses in the US and Europe. In 2022, warehouse workers in Staten Island, New York, became the first in the firm to form a union.