Next Article

The HONOR Pad 9 runs Android 13-based Magic OS 7.2

HONOR Pad 9, with eight built-in speakers, launched in India

By Akash Pandey 05:31 pm Mar 22, 202405:31 pm

What's the story HONOR has launched its Pad 9, as its latest tablet in India, three months after its initial announcement in China. This news comes a month following its global release at MWC 2024 in Barcelona. The inaugural sale of the Pad 9 is set for March 28. Pre-orders are currently open on both Honor's official store and Amazon India.

Inside the tablet

A glimpse at the specifications

The HONOR Pad 9 has a metal body design and comes in a Space Gray color variant. It boasts a 12.1-inch 2.5K LCD screen, with a 120Hz fast refresh rate. The tablet supports display and keyboard compatibility, making it ideal for educational purposes and basic work-from-home tasks. It uses Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, paired with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and 8,300mAh battery. The device is designed with eight speakers around the frame for superior audio quality for content consumption.

Pricing

What about the cost and pre-order perks?

The HONOR Pad 9 is priced at Rs. 22,999 in India for its sole 8GB/256GB configuration. This price point makes it significantly more affordable than its European version (at €250), with a price tag that's 20% lower. Besides this competitive pricing, HONOR is providing a modest discount to customers who pre-order the device, along with a complimentary keyboard included with their purchase.