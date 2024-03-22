Next Article

The latest features enhance Microsoft's built-in app

Notepad will finally highlight and autocorrect wrongly spelled words

By Akash Pandey 05:16 pm Mar 22, 202405:16 pm

What's the story Microsoft is gearing up to enhance its Notepad app on Windows 11 with the addition of a spellcheck feature. This feature, currently under testing, is slated for a broader release to all Windows 11 users soon. It will automatically underline incorrectly spelled words in red. Beyond the spellcheck function, Microsoft has woven an autocorrect feature into the Notepad app that rectifies mistakes as users input text.

Controls and accessiblity

User control over spellcheck feature

As stated by Dave Grochocki, the principal product manager lead for Windows Inbox Apps, the spellcheck feature will be automatically activated for specific file types but will exclude log files and other coding-related files. Users will have the liberty to modify this setting universally or for particular file types within the Notepad app settings. They can also momentarily alter this setting for the active file via the context menu.

Information

Multilingual capabilities also come to Notepad

The revamped Notepad app will also accommodate multiple languages, offering users the flexibility to disregard certain words in their documents and include them in a dictionary. This improvement is designed to optimize the user experience and boost efficiency within the application.

Insights

Progress with the introduction of new add-ons

The spellcheck, autocorrect, and multilingual features represent the latest in a string of enhancements that Microsoft has been implementing to its built-in Notepad app on Windows 11. In December, Microsoft disclosed plans to incorporate a character count feature. This came after the launch of an autosave option, which enables users to exit the app without needing to save each time. Other recent introductions include a dark mode, tabs, Copilot AI integration, and even a virtual fidget spinner.