Dell Inspiron 14 laptops are cheaper alternatives to Samsung's Book3-series

Written by Akash Pandey Mar 31, 2023, 02:41 pm 2 min read

The Inspiron 14 and 14 2-in-1 house Dolby Atmos-powered speakers and dual microphones

Dell has introduced the latest Inspiron 14 and 14 2-in-1 laptops in India. The latest models house 13th-generation Intel Core i5 and i7 processors. The 2-in-1 model is also offered with an AMD Ryzen 5 7000 series chipset. The standard and convertible variants start at Rs. 64,990 and Rs. 79,990, respectively. They will be up for grabs via Dell Exclusive Stores from April 7.

Why does this story matter?

Dell's Inspiron line of consumer-oriented laptop computers is aimed at students and working professionals seeking versatility along with high processing speeds, in a portable machine.

The new Inspiron 14 laptops are claimed to offer improved performance and connectivity with the latest generation chipsets.

While the standard model targets budget-conscious buyers, the 2-in-1 variant takes on the 360-degree convertible laptops from Samsung, Lenovo, and others.

The laptops get 250-nits of brightness

The Inspiron 14 and 14 2-in-1 bear a sleek profile, a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint reader, and a 1080p webcam with a privacy shutter. The Inspiron 14 2-in-1 has a 360-degree hinge, allowing the laptop to be used in different modes. It also gets stylus support. Both laptops sport a 14-inch Full-HD anti-glare screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 250-nits brightness.

They provide Wi-Fi 6E connectivity

The Inspiron 14 and 14 2-in-1 include an HDMI 1.4 port, two Type-C (Thunderbolt 4.0) slots, a Type-A port, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. On the wireless connectivity end, the devices support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth.

You can get up to 16GB of RAM

The Inspiron 14 and 14 2-in-1 are powered by 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1335U and i7-1355U processors. The convertible model also comes in an AMD Ryzen 5 7530U chipset variant. The laptops offer up to 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD storage. They run on Windows 11 (Home) and pack a 54Wh battery that is rechargeable via a 65W fast-charging adapter.

What is the cost of the new Inspiron 14 laptops?

In India, the Inspiron 14 begins at Rs. 64,990. The Inspiron 14 2-in-1 has a starting price of Rs. 79,990 for its Intel-powered model. The AMD edition of the convertible model costs Rs. 82,190. They will be up for grabs from April 7.