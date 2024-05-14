Next Article

IndiGo is currently negotiating with ATR, Embraer, and Airbus

IndiGo to purchase 100 small aircraft to boost regional connectivity

By Mudit Dube 03:11 pm May 14, 202403:11 pm

What's the story India's leading airline, IndiGo, is reportedly negotiating with three aircraft manufacturers - ATR, Embraer, and Airbus - for the acquisition of at least 100 smaller planes. This move aligns with the airline's strategy to broaden its regional network. Currently operating 45 ATR-72 aircraft with a seating capacity of 78 each, IndiGo is also set to receive an additional five such aircraft within this year.

Manufacturer choices

Potential contenders for IndiGo's new aircraft order

While ATR is considered the likely choice for IndiGo's new order, Airbus's A220 and Embraer's E-175 are still in the running. This speculation comes on the heels of IndiGo's recent announcement to purchase 30 Airbus A350-900 aircraft. The acquisition of these wide-body aircraft marks a significant expansion into both local and international markets for India's leading airline.

Market growth

India's aviation market continues to soar

India currently holds the title as the world's fastest-growing aviation market. As demand continues to surge, airlines are striving to meet this growth, while aircraft manufacturers grapple with meeting production goals. Amid these developments, IndiGo's stock was trading at ₹4,144.55 on Tuesday, marking a 1.49% increase.