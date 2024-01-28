Context

Why does this story matter?

Bilateral ties between India and Canada nosedived in September 2023 after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged New Delhi's involvement in the assassination of Nijjar, a Canadian citizen. In November, the United States (US) reportedly thwarted a plan to assassinate Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, for which an Indian national was charged. Later, India said it was cooperating with the US to investigate the assassination attempt. However, it allegedly didn't employ a similar approach to Canada's investigation into Nijjar's murder.

Details

Improvement in bilateral ties between India, Canada

Thomas referred to the evolving relationship between Ottawa and New Delhi as an "evolution." She said that Canada has "made advancements in that relationship" with India after severe diplomatic skirmishes. "My discussions with my counterpart in India have been fruitful, and I think they've moved things forward," she said. To recall, after Trudeau's allegations, India dismissed them as "absurd and motivated." It was followed by both the countries recalling each other's envoys in tit-for-tat moves.

What Next?

US indictment against Nikhil Gupta changed India-Canada relations

Moreover, Thomas claimed India's changing stance on the Nijjar probe has a definite "connection" with the US indictment of Indian national Nikhil Gupta in a murder-for-hire plot targeting Pannun on US soil. "The information that they revealed supported our position and our assertions with India. India is working with us, and my counterpart, in particular, far more closely to resolve this," she said. Thomas also termed India-Canada ties crucial for the Indo-Pacific region.

Insights

RCMP investigating Nijjar's case with caution

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) is handling Nijjar's case. Thomas said that they are being cautious to ensure "that every 'T' is crossed and 'I' dotted to have a successful prosecution." Thomas, who visited India multiple times to discuss the allegations, described India's first reaction to the Nijjar case as "unfortunate" and a "bit of a surprise." In October 2023, 41 Canadian diplomats left India after their diplomatic immunity was threatened to be revoked. These diplomats have not returned.