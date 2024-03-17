Next Article

Lenovo Tab M11 launching soon in India: What to expect

By Akash Pandey 12:59 pm Mar 17, 202412:59 pm

What's the story Lenovo's budget-friendly tablet, the Tab M11, is poised to make its entry into the Indian market. Initially unveiled at CES in January, the device has now been listed on Amazon India with a "notify me" option. It is expected to be available from April onward. While the Indian pricing details remain undisclosed, Lenovo previously announced that the model with 4GB/64GB will be priced at $179 (nearly Rs. 14,840).

Display and cameras

A closer look at the specs

The Lenovo Tab M11 is equipped with an 11.0-inch IPS LCD panel, offering a resolution of (1,920x1,200 pixels) and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. The tablet features 8MP front and rear cameras, with some markets offering a variant with a higher-resolution rear shooter. For audio, it packs dual speakers supported by Dolby Atmos technology and a 3.5mm audio jack. Dimensions-wise, it measures 166.31x55.26x7.15mm and weighs 465g, making it portable for users on the go.

Hardware

Features and connectivity options

The Lenovo Tab M11 runs on Android 13, with promised upgrades to Android 14 and 15. It houses a large 7,040mAh battery with 15W charging capabilities. The device is powered by the Helio G88 chipset, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Users can further expand storage via the built-in microSD card slot. For connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, and includes a Type-C port.