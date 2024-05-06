Next Article

Today's biggest stock losers were Titan Company, Adani Enterprises, and BPCL

Sensex closes at 73,895 points, Nifty settles below 22,450 mark

By Akash Pandey 04:06 pm May 06, 202404:06 pm

What's the story On Monday, the stock market ended on a sluggish note as the Sensex and Nifty indices traded flat. While the Sensex settled at 73,895.54 points, the Nifty stood at 22,442.70 points. The midcap indices also ended flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 wrapping up at 14,157.95 points. Read on for more details on Monday's market report.

Market results

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

As far as the top-performing sectors of the market are concerned, NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY IT, and NIFTY MNC led the way, gaining 2.68%, 0.93%, and 0.87%, respectively. The top stock gainers were Britannia, Kotak Mahindra, and TCS, which climbed 6.68%, 5.02%, and 2.02%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were Titan Company, Adani Enterprises, and BPCL, which plunged 7.18%, 3.96%, and 3.11%, respectively.

Data

Take a look at the global markets

On Monday, the Asian markets ended on a negative note, with the Shanghai Composite Index, the Hang Seng Index, and the Nikkei dropping to 3,140.72 points, 18,578.3 points, and 38,236.07 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ gained 1.95% to 16,149.1 points.

Commodities

INR goes down 0.06% against US dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) weakened against the US dollar, declining 0.06% to settle at ₹83.49. Both gold and silver futures witnessed a rise. The price of gold futures rose 0.78% to ₹71,220, while that of silver futures climbed 1.79% to ₹82,495. On the other hand, the crude oil futures edged up by $0.71, or 0.9% to $79.11 per barrel.

Data

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices remained unchanged on Monday. In Delhi, diesel is priced at ₹87.66 per liter and petrol at ₹94.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel and petrol cost ₹92.13 per liter and ₹104.19 per liter, respectively.

Crypto

How are popular cryptocurrencies moving today?

Bitcoin is selling at $65,241.97, up 2.42% from yesterday. Ethereum is up 1.72% and is trading at $3,200.02. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are priced at $0.9999 (0.02% down), $597.31 (1.74% up), and $0.4714 (2.78% up), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading 3.74% higher than yesterday at $0.1668.