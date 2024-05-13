Next Article

The top-gaining stocks were Cipla, Asian Paints, and Adani Ports

Sensex climbs to 72,776 points, Nifty settles above 22,100 mark

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:49 pm May 13, 202403:49 pm

What's the story On Monday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices showed an upward trend. Sensex rose 0.15% to 72,776.13 points, while Nifty gained 0.22% to end at 22,104.05 points. The broader market largely traded flat, but the midcap stocks were in a bullish mode, as Nifty Midcap 50 gained 154.9 points to close at 14,064.8 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Monday.

Round-up

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

The winning sectors in the stock market on Monday were NIFTY PHARMA, NIFTY MNC, and NIFTY METAL, which rose 1.74%, 1.57%, and 1.29%, respectively. The top-gaining stocks were Cipla, Asian Paints, and Adani Ports, adding 5.57%, 3.92%, and 3.15%, respectively. Coming to the top losing stocks, Tata Motors, BPCL, and Shriram Finance emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 8.37%, 1.86%, and 1.68%, respectively.

Data

Take a glance at the global markets

Moving on to Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index plummeted 0.21% to 3,148.02 points, while Nikkei plunged 0.33% to 38,104.29 points. However, Hang Seng climbed 0.79% to 19,115.06 points. In the US, NASDAQ traded in the red, plunging 5.4 points, or 0.03%, to 16,340.87 points.

Round-up

INR goes down 0.02% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) slipped 0.02% to settle at ₹83.52 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Monday. The gold and silver futures prices finished in red. While the gold futures dropped to ₹71,965, silver futures tumbled to settle at ₹84,686. The crude oil futures were trading flat to settle at $78.44 per barrel.

Data

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Monday with diesel priced at ₹87.66 per liter, and petrol at ₹94.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel is priced at ₹92.13 per liter, and petrol costs ₹104.19 per liter.