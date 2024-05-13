Sensex climbs to 72,776 points, Nifty settles above 22,100 mark
On Monday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices showed an upward trend. Sensex rose 0.15% to 72,776.13 points, while Nifty gained 0.22% to end at 22,104.05 points. The broader market largely traded flat, but the midcap stocks were in a bullish mode, as Nifty Midcap 50 gained 154.9 points to close at 14,064.8 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Monday.
Who were the biggest gainers and losers?
The winning sectors in the stock market on Monday were NIFTY PHARMA, NIFTY MNC, and NIFTY METAL, which rose 1.74%, 1.57%, and 1.29%, respectively. The top-gaining stocks were Cipla, Asian Paints, and Adani Ports, adding 5.57%, 3.92%, and 3.15%, respectively. Coming to the top losing stocks, Tata Motors, BPCL, and Shriram Finance emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 8.37%, 1.86%, and 1.68%, respectively.
Take a glance at the global markets
Moving on to Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index plummeted 0.21% to 3,148.02 points, while Nikkei plunged 0.33% to 38,104.29 points. However, Hang Seng climbed 0.79% to 19,115.06 points. In the US, NASDAQ traded in the red, plunging 5.4 points, or 0.03%, to 16,340.87 points.
INR goes down 0.02% against the US Dollar
The Indian Rupee (INR) slipped 0.02% to settle at ₹83.52 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Monday. The gold and silver futures prices finished in red. While the gold futures dropped to ₹71,965, silver futures tumbled to settle at ₹84,686. The crude oil futures were trading flat to settle at $78.44 per barrel.
Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai
Fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Monday with diesel priced at ₹87.66 per liter, and petrol at ₹94.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel is priced at ₹92.13 per liter, and petrol costs ₹104.19 per liter.