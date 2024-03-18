Next Article

Top gainers were Tata Steel, M&M, and JSW Steel

Sensex gains 105 points, Nifty settles above 22,050

By Akash Pandey 04:07 pm Mar 18, 202404:07 pm

What's the story On Monday, major indices of the stock market ended flat but in the green. Sensex settled at 72,748.42 after gaining 104.99, while Nifty ended the day at 22,055.7 points. The midcap indices were in bearish mode as the Nifty Midcap 50 plunged 144.4 points, or 1.09%, to 13,201.15 points. Here's everything you need to know about Monday's market report.

Market results

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY METAL, NIFTY AUTO, and NIFTY MEDIA, gaining 2.43%, 1.24%, and 1.14%, respectively. The top stock gainers were Tata Steel, M&M, and JSW Steel, which climbed 5.65%, 3.14%, and 3.04%, respectively. Tata Consumer Products Ltd., Infosys, and UPL emerged as the biggest losing stocks, falling 2.08%, 1.92%, and 1.92%, respectively.

Data

Take a glance at the global markets

In the Asian markets, both Shanghai Composite Index and Nikkei traded in the red, slipping to 3,084.93 points and 39,740.44 points, respectively. Meanwhile, the Hang Seng Index jumped 0.1% to 16,737.12 points. In the US market, NASDAQ dropped 0.96% to 15,973.17 points.

Commodities

INR goes down 0.02% against US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) slipped 0.02% to settle at Rs. 82.91 against the US dollar in the forex trade on Monday. The gold and silver futures prices witnessed little movement, largely trading flat. While gold futures settled at Rs. 65,501, the silver futures closed at Rs. 75,560. Coming to the crude oil futures, the prices soared 1.06% to settle at $81.91 per barrel.

Data

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices remain unchanged on Monday. In Delhi, diesel is priced at Rs. 87.66 per liter and petrol at Rs. 94.76 per liter. Similarly, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 92.13 per liter and petrol is retailing at Rs. 104.19 per liter.

Crypto

How are popular cryptocurrencies performing?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $67,813.43, a 2.17% increase from yesterday. Ethereum is up 0.24% and is selling at $3,559.14. BNB and Cardano are listed at $562.54 (1.28% down) and $0.6781 (1.48% up), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading at $0.1456, down 2.35% from yesterday.