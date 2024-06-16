In brief Simplifying... In brief The market capitalization of top firms like LIC, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, and SBI soared, with LIC seeing the most significant increase.

However, not all companies enjoyed this surge, as TCS, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC experienced a decline in their valuations.

This dynamic market scenario reflects the ever-changing nature of the business world. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

LIC led the gains with a significant increase in valuation

M-cap of top 5 firms soars to over ₹85,580 crore

By Akash Pandey 02:28 pm Jun 16, 202402:28 pm

What's the story The combined market capitalization of five of India's top 10 most valued firms experienced a significant surge last week, reaching ₹85,582.21 crore. This increase was primarily fueled by a positive trend in equities, with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) leading the gains. During this period, the BSE benchmark Sensex also saw a rise of 299.41 points or 0.39%, touching an all-time high of 77,145.46 on June 13.

Market results

Top gainers and losers

Among the top 10 firms, LIC, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, and State Bank of India (SBI) experienced an increase in their market valuations. Despite the overall market capitalization surge, some top firms experienced a decline in their valuations. These include Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), ICICI Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC. The five companies collectively saw a decrease of ₹84,704.81 crore in their market capitalization.

Valuation surge

LIC's market valuation sees significant increase

LIC's market valuation saw the most significant increase among the top 10 firms, rising by ₹46,425.48 crore to touch ₹6,74,877.25 crore. HDFC Bank's capitalization also saw a substantial increase of ₹18,639.61 crore, reaching ₹12,14,965.13 crore. Reliance Industries added ₹10,216.41 crore to its valuation, which reached ₹19,98,957.88 crore. It also remained the most valued firm. State Bank of India's market cap rose by ₹9,192.35 crore to ₹7,49,845.89 crore, while Bharti Airtel gained ₹1,108.36 crore, ending at a valuation of ₹8,11,524.37 crore.

M-cap declines

Declines in market valuation for some top firms

Among the top losers, Hindustan Unilever's valuation fell by ₹22,885.02 crore to ₹5,82,522.41 crore, while TCS saw a decline of ₹22,052.24 crore in its market cap, settling at ₹13,86,433.05 crore. Infosys also lost ₹18,600.5 crore, bringing its valuation down to ₹6,18,030.37 crore. ICICI Bank's market cap declined by ₹11,179.27 crore to ₹7,77,795.90 crore, and ITC's valuation decreased by ₹9,987.78 crore, reaching ₹5,38,216.34 crore.