Sensex gains over 280 points, Nifty settles above 22,120 mark

By Akash Pandey 04:13 pm Feb 19, 202404:13 pm

What's the story On Monday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices saw gains. While the Sensex rose 0.39% to settle at 72,708.16 points, the Nifty jumped 0.37% to trade at 22,122.30 points. Unlike the broader market, the midcap indices ended flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 wrapping up at 14,022.25 points. Here's everything you need to know about Monday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The winning sectors in the stock market were NIFTY PHARMA, NIFTY FMCG, and NIFTY CONSUMPTION, which rose 0.88%, 0.79%, and 0.7%, respectively. The top stock gainers were Grasim, Bajaj Finserv, and Bajaj Auto, which climbed 3.09%, 2.71%, and 2.27%, respectively. Coal India, Larsen, and SBI Life Insurance emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 4.24%, 1.35%, and 1.3%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index and Nikkei declined by 1.14% and 0.04% to 16,155.61 points and 38,470.38 points, respectively. However, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.53% to 2,910.54 points. In the US market, NASDAQ plunged 0.78%, to 15,782.61 points.

INR goes up 0.05% against US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.05% to close at Rs. 83.01 against the US dollar in the forex trade on Monday. The gold futures prices largely traded flat, settling at Rs. 62,026, but the silver futures dropped 0.8%, to Rs. 71,537. On the other hand, the crude oil futures slipped 0.29% to $77.86 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices in India

Fuel prices held steady on Monday. In Delhi, diesel is priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel is available at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have popular cryptocurrencies moved?

Bitcoin is selling at $52,253.00, up 0.54% from yesterday. Ethereum is up 3.16%, and is trading at $2,908.24. BNB and Cardano are listed at $351.07 (1.66% down) and $0.6311 (0.64% down), respectively. Finally, up 2.58% from yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.08636.