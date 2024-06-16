In brief Simplifying... In brief Cryptocurrency prices are fluctuating with BNB, Cardano, and Dogecoin experiencing slight drops, while XRP sees a small rise.

The top gainers include Uniswap and XRP, while Kaspa and Worldcoin lead the losses.

The global crypto market cap stands at $2.42 trillion, marking a slight increase from the previous day.

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:06 am Jun 16, 2024

What's the story Bitcoin has lost 0.19% of its value in the last 24 hours, and is now trading at $66,140.53. It is 4.49% down compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up by 1.33% from yesterday and is now trading at $3,557.34. From last week, it is down by 3.15%. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $427.43 billion.

Altcoins

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $604.04, which is 0.52% lower than yesterday and 10.24% down since last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.44, up 2.46% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.67% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 0.34%) and $0.11 (down 0.44%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana is down by 9.07% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $143.36 (down 1.17%), $6.17 (down 0.22%), $0.000022 (down 1.26%), and $0.66 (up 1.49%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 9.07% down while Polka Dot has slipped 3.57%. Shiba Inu has lost 10.93% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has declined 6.21%.

Data

Check out today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Uniswap, Pendle, Notcoin, UNUS SED LEO, and XRP. They are trading at $11.37 (up 9.45%), $5.31 (up 7.88%), $0.022 (up 3.22%), $5.90 (up 3%), and $0.44 (up 2.48%), respectively.

Stable tokens

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (flat), $0.99 (flat), and $629.9995 (up 7.50%), respectively.

Data

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Kaspa, Worldcoin, FLOKI, Chiliz, and Injective. They are trading at $0.11 (down 9%), $3.31 (down 5.10%), $0.00011 (down 4.77%), $0.11 (down 4.54%), and $24.74 (down 4.23%), respectively.

Rankings

Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges.

DeFi

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Dai, and Internet Computer. They are trading at $30.06 (down 0.92%), $14.69 (down 1.13%), $11.36 (up 7.35%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), and $9.03 (down 2.72%), respectively.

NFT

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Render, Stacks, Immutable, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $9.03 (down 2.72%), $7.83 (down 1.90%), $1.92 (up 0.78%), $1.70 (down 1.49%), and $1.68 (up 1.04%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.42 trillion, a 0.84% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $46.67 billion, which marks a 37.72% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $2.39 trillion last month, in comparison to $2.64 trillion three months ago.