Sensex, Nifty close in red after touching record highs
On Monday, the stock market witnessed a slump after hitting record highs. The Sensex dropped 0.27% to settle at 76,490.08 points and the Nifty ended flat but in the red at 23,259.20 points. The broader market largely traded flat, but the midcap stocks witnessed a downward trend with the Nifty Midcap 50 shedding 44.4 points to end at 14,908 points.
Who were the biggest winners and losers?
On Monday, NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY REALTY, and NIFTY PHARMA emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 1.83%, 1.31%, and 0.99%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were UltraTech Cement, Cipla, and Grasim, which climbed 3.26%, 2.47%, and 2.43%, respectively. Tech Mahindra, Infosys, and Wipro emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 2.7%, 2.21%, and 1.92%, respectively.
Take a peek at the global markets
Coming to the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index and the Nikkei declined by 0.6% and 0.91% to 18,366.95 points and 39,038.16 points, respectively. However, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.08% to 3,051.28 points. In the US market, NASDAQ edged 0.23% lower to 17,133.13 points.
INR goes down 0.14% against US dollar
The Indian rupee (INR) depreciated by 0.14% to end at ₹83.51 against the US dollar in the forex trade on Monday. While the gold futures prices were down 0.46% to ₹71,025, the silver futures climbed 0.92% to ₹89,913. On the other hand, the crude oil futures were mostly flat, ending at $75.68 per barrel.
Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai
Fuel prices remained unchanged on Monday. In Delhi, diesel is available for ₹87.66 per liter and petrol for ₹94.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel is retailing at ₹92.13 per liter, and petrol at ₹104.19 per liter.