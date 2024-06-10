Next Article

INR edged 0.14% lower against the US dollar

Sensex, Nifty close in red after touching record highs

By Akash Pandey 04:00 pm Jun 10, 202404:00 pm

What's the story On Monday, the stock market witnessed a slump after hitting record highs. The Sensex dropped 0.27% to settle at 76,490.08 points and the Nifty ended flat but in the red at 23,259.20 points. The broader market largely traded flat, but the midcap stocks witnessed a downward trend with the Nifty Midcap 50 shedding 44.4 points to end at 14,908 points.

Market results

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

On Monday, NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY REALTY, and NIFTY PHARMA emerged as the top-performing sectors, rising 1.83%, 1.31%, and 0.99%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were UltraTech Cement, Cipla, and Grasim, which climbed 3.26%, 2.47%, and 2.43%, respectively. Tech Mahindra, Infosys, and Wipro emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 2.7%, 2.21%, and 1.92%, respectively.

Data

Take a peek at the global markets

Coming to the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index and the Nikkei declined by 0.6% and 0.91% to 18,366.95 points and 39,038.16 points, respectively. However, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.08% to 3,051.28 points. In the US market, NASDAQ edged 0.23% lower to 17,133.13 points.

Commodities

INR goes down 0.14% against US dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) depreciated by 0.14% to end at ₹83.51 against the US dollar in the forex trade on Monday. While the gold futures prices were down 0.46% to ₹71,025, the silver futures climbed 0.92% to ₹89,913. On the other hand, the crude oil futures were mostly flat, ending at $75.68 per barrel.

Data

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices remained unchanged on Monday. In Delhi, diesel is available for ₹87.66 per liter and petrol for ₹94.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel is retailing at ₹92.13 per liter, and petrol at ₹104.19 per liter.