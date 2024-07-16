In short Simplifying... In short Swiggy, Zomato, and BigBasket have resumed their online alcohol delivery services, initially launched during the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown.

The service, which has boosted sales by 20-30% in West Bengal and Odisha, offers benefits such as age verification, transaction records, and adherence to delivery limits and regulations.

The move caters to changing consumer profiles, including expats, women, and senior citizens, who prefer this convenient and responsible method of purchasing alcohol.

What's the story Food delivery behemoths Swiggy, Zomato, and BigBasket are reportedly gearing up to recommence home delivery of low-alcohol beverages such as wine, and beer. As per a report by the Economic Times, several states including New Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Goa are contemplating pilot projects for this initiative. The authorities are currently evaluating the advantages and disadvantages of permitting alcohol deliveries.

Past ventures

Swiggy and Zomato's previous initiatives

During the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, when their primary business was significantly affected, Swiggy and Zomato diversified their services by launching online alcohol delivery in non-metro areas. Swiggy first initiated its alcohol delivery service in Ranchi, after securing required approvals from the Jharkhand government. Following this, Zomato also began its service in Ranchi with plans to expand to seven other cities within Jharkhand.

Expansion hurdles

Expansion plans and current status

Swiggy had plans to extend its services to cities in Odisha, but the expansion was halted due to cyclone Amphan. At present, home delivery of alcohol is only permitted in West Bengal and Odisha. During the COVID-19 lockdown, temporary approval for liquor deliveries was granted in Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Assam despite restrictions.

Sales boost

Impact of e-alcohol deliveries on sales

According to retail industry executives cited in the ET report, online deliveries have led to a 20-30% rise in sales in West Bengal and Odisha. An industry executive stated that this move is aimed at catering "to a growing expat population especially in larger cities," and changing consumer profiles who view spirits with moderate alcohol-content, as recreational drinking along with meals. The executive also noted that it's for women and senior citizens who find buying from traditional liquor vendors unpleasant.

Advantages

Benefits of online alcohol delivery

Dinker Vashisht, Vice-President of Corporate Affairs at Swiggy, highlighted benefits of online deliveries. He stated it ensures age verification, end-to-end transaction records, and adherence to limits. "Further, online tech stacks synchronize with regulatory and excise requirements, ensuring adherence to timings, dry days, and zonal delivery guardrails," Vashisht added. ﻿Rahul Singh, Chief Executive of The Beer Cafe also shared his insights, stating that allowing liquor's online home deliveries can enhance consumer convenience, and drive economic growth while ensuring responsible alcohol distribution.