Next Article

Midcap indices showed bullish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 1.82% to 14,724.25 points

Sensex climbs over 690 points, Nifty settles above 22,820 mark

By Akash Pandey 04:10 pm Jun 06, 202404:10 pm

What's the story On Thursday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices saw gains. While the Sensex rose 0.93%, or 692.27 points, to 75,074.51 points, the Nifty jumped 0.88%, or 201.05 points, to end the day at 22,821.4 points. The midcap indices showed bullish signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 rising 1.82% to 14,724.25 points. Read on for more details on Thursday's market report.

Market results

Who were the biggest winners and losers?

The winning sectors in the stock market were NIFTY REALTY, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY PSE, which rose 4.48%, 3.55%, and 3.55%, respectively. Meanwhile, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, and SBI Life Insurance emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 4%, 3.99%, and 3.79%, respectively. Among the biggest stock losers were Hindalco, Hero Motocorp, and HUL, which plunged 2.55%, 2.2%, and 2.04%, respectively.

Data

Asian markets witnessed mixed trading

In the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index and the Nikkei slipped to 18,476.8 points and 38,703.51 points, respectively, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.54% to 3,048.79 points. In the US market, NASDAQ traded in the green, advancing 1.96% to 17,187.9 points.

Commodities

INR goes down 0.11% against US Dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) fell 0.11% to settle at ₹83.47 against the US dollar in the forex trade on Thursday. The gold and silver futures prices traded in the green. While the gold futures gained 0.4% to settle at ₹72,809, silver futures shot up by 1.2% to ₹91,533. The crude oil future prices surged by $0.34, or 0.45% to $74.49 per barrel.

Data

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices in India remained unchanged on Thursday. In Delhi, diesel is priced at ₹87.66 per liter, while petrol at ₹94.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel costs ₹92.13 per liter and petrol is available at ₹104.19 per liter.