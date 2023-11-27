BYJU's appoints Jiny Thattil as CTO following Anil Goel's exit

1/3

Business 2 min read

BYJU's appoints Jiny Thattil as CTO following Anil Goel's exit

By Sanjana Shankar 02:49 pm Nov 27, 202302:49 pm

Goel is reportedly one of India's highest-paid CTOs

Edtech powerhouse BYJU's has named Jiny Thattil as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO), succeeding Anil Goel, who is departing the company after three years. Until now, Thattil held the position of Senior Vice President of Engineering at Epic, a start-up acquired by BYJU's. He joined the ed-tech giant in 2020, initially heading the engineering team before transitioning to Epic. Thattil has contributed to the post-acquisition integration of various subsidiaries at BYJU's, per the company.

2/3

Thattil has previously worked at Amazon, InMobi

"We are delighted to promote Jiny Thattil as the CTO of BYJU'S. His extensive experience and leadership skills make him the ideal candidate for this crucial role as we continue to rebuild for greater efficiency and sustainability," said BYJU's. Thattil has worked over 25 years in the software industry, and has experience in building and scaling engineering teams, delivering business and customer outcomes, and driving innovation across multiple product lines and platforms. He has worked at Amazon and InMobi before.

3/3

Anil Goel's departure and BYJU's restructuring

Goel, a former Amazon executive, has decided to leave BYJU's. He was reportedly one of India's highest-paid CTOs. This leadership shift is part of a larger restructuring effort at the Bengaluru-based start-up, which aims to reduce expenses and consolidate various businesses. BYJU's is also striving to achieve break-even status by next year. BYJU's Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Ajay Goel, stepped down last month after being with the start-up for merely seven months.