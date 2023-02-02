Business

BYJU'S fires over 1,000 employees after promising no more layoffs

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 02, 2023, 05:09 pm 1 min read

BYJU'S fires more employees across various departments

BYJU'S, the world's most valuable edtech company, has been struggling due to slow revenue growth and scarcity of funding. The company has now decided to slash over 1,000 jobs as part of a new cost-cutting initiative. In October last year, BYJU'S axed 2,500 staffers, or 5% of its workforce. The new round of layoffs will be in addition to that.

Engineering teams are the worst hit

BYJU'S has axed up to 1,200 employees this time. The departments hit by the decision include engineering, logistics, marketing, sales, and communications. Per Business Today, 15% of all engineering teams have been fired by the edtech giant. After the last round of layoffs, the company's co-founder and CEO Byju Raveendran had assured employees that it won't fire more employees anytime soon.